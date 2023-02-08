Local teen and rising pop star Zeigh-V, 14, is determined to make a positive impact on teens through her seemingly endless musical talents, which she showcases in her debut single "Gone Too Soon" and other songs she's written and recorded since signing with A-POP® Entertainment Group, LLC.
A-POP® isn’t merely a music genre, it's a social movement put into action through pop music. At the heart of the movement is teen empowerment, which begins with teens making a difference on all levels, from their own personal lives, to their friends, communities and society at-large.
"Our music’s style emulates that of a Top-40 pop sound with influences from K-Pop, Afro-Pop and other music from around the world," said founder of A-POP® Jim Joyner.
“Over my life, I have seen many issues that are affecting our youth. Today, we are losing one teen every 10 hours to fentanyl-laced pills. I asked myself 'What could be done about it?,' so in 2017, I began to pour my heart and financial resources into a brand new genre of music which I named A-POP®," Joyner told Music Update Central in a press release.
As an artist, Zeigh-V's mission is to encourage kids to love one another by promoting uplifting themes of change and hope for future generations. She wants to create long-term and meaningful connections with her audience by spreading the message of community with listeners.
“I want to let teens who are struggling know they're not alone," said Zeigh-V.
"I want to be able to lift their heads up when they feel like they can’t.”
Truly passionate about her mission, down-to-earth and captivating, Zeigh-V is keen on staying true to herself while showing her peers the importance of self love.
Her first single, “Gone Too Soon,” memorializes young people lost in untimely and unexpected tragedies stemming from addiction and mental illness.
“This song is to encourage young people to refrain from taking substances because we have already lost too many lives,” Zeigh-V said.
Full of compassion for others and unafraid to express her true self, Zeigh-V exemplifies the vision behind the A-POP ® movement. Zeigh-V said she's always loved poetry and song writing, and in addition to singing, she plays guitar, piano and violin.
“I'm not doing this for fame, or to get the full spotlight. I'm doing this for people like me, teens like me, who never had a hand to hold when in their darkest places. I know how it feels, because I’ve been there. I got out of that place, and now I want to help others like me who are still struggling.”
Zeigh V's latest single, "Heart On My Sleeve," is about confidence, humility and not letting others' opinions hold you back. In the song, Zeigh-V writes:
"...I don’t care what you believe, I wear my heart on my sleeve."
Zeigh V's music can be downloaded from Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and SoundCloud.
