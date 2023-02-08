Local teen and rising pop star Zeigh-V, 14, is determined to make a positive impact on teens through her seemingly endless musical talents, which she showcases in her debut single "Gone Too Soon" and other songs she's written and recorded since signing with A-POP® Entertainment Group, LLC.

A-POP® isn’t merely a music genre, it's a social movement put into action through pop music. At the heart of the movement is teen empowerment, which begins with teens making a difference on all levels, from their own personal lives, to their friends, communities and society at-large.

