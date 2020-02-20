From April 16-18, the University of Georgia Block and Bridle Club will host the 46th annual Great Southland Stampede Rodeo at the University of Georgia Livestock Instructional Arena in Athens, an event Winder native Lauren Bray played a role in organizing.
For 46 years, the Great Southland Stampede Rodeo has been a UGA tradition produced entirely by college students, according to a news release. Each year, cowboys and cowgirls join in to rope and ride, spectators come to enjoy the thrill of the action and UGA Block and Bridle members watch their past year of hard work finally come together in three spectacular nights of performances. This year over 50 students will carry on this tradition as the official rodeo committee, Bray being one of them.
“Every member of the committee brings something different to the team, and every person is essential for the rodeo’s success,” said Shelby Merrell, chairman of the rodeo. “We are incredibly thankful to have support in many forms, but the rodeo would not be the rodeo without the unwavering dedication of our committee members.”
UGA Block and Bridle is a student organization dedicated to promoting animal agriculture and developing professionalism in students interested in animal science. The GSSR, sanctioned by the National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association, is the largest student-run rodeo in the nation, serving as an opportunity for students to develop professionalism and engage the public in agriculture.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to gssrodeo.com.
