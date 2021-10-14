The Winder-based Sunbury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Watson Hall, 125 Church St.
The event will include a recognition of veterans, a flag retirement ceremony and a presentation of Quilts of Valor to three local veterans.
The public is invited to attend and is asked to bring an American flag if it is in need of retiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.