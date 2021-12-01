Rockwell Universalist Church in Winder, which recently resumed in-person services after a long layoff, will hold its monthly service 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The service will be titled "Peace: the second Sunday of Advent."
The service will be led by the Rev Dr. Barry Whittemore of Dahlonega. Whittemore is a former Unitarian Universalist minister and currently teaches history at the University of North Georgia.
The church is located at 9 Rockwell Church Rd. NE.
"All are welcome at this small, historic church," leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.