The Winder Public Library is inviting community members to “find the library at their place” by visiting the website https://prlib.org to access virtual services and resources.
While the library’s physical spaces are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the public can discover eBooks, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, digital newspapers, ancestry searches, get a library card and much more — all from home, leaders say.
April 19-25 is National Library Week, “a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities,” leaders say. “This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.”
The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of the global pandemic forced libraries to close their buildings. The theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever, leaders say.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, go to https://prlib.org or winder.prlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.