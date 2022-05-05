In celebration of Soil Stewardship Week, the Oconee River Soil and Water Conservation District is launching its local poster contest. The contest is open to kindergarten-12th grade students residing in Jackson, Barrow, Oconee and Clarke counties.
Students must create a poster addressing the theme "Healthy Soil Healthy Life."
Visit https://www.gacd.us/postercontest to submit entries by October 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.