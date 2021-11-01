More than 200 people took part Oct. 24 in the Barrow County “Out of Darkness Walk to Prevent Suicide” held at First Christian Church and Winder-Barrow High School, honoring the memory of their friends and family members lost to suicide and helping raise funds for suicide prevention efforts.
“It was an awesome day,” event leader Cheryl Cloar said, noting that sponsors and individual supporters donated over $35,000 to be given to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a nonprofit focused on prevention efforts.
Sponsors and supporters for this year’s walk were: Akins Ford; Cable East; Northeast Georgia Health System; Rotary Club of Winder; Stell, Smith and Mattison; Agape Ink; Bethlehem Church; Winder-Barrow Community Theatre; Digital Creations 4 U; First Christian Church, Lawrenceville; Georgia Transmission; Gene & Matt’s Tractors; MedLink; Midway Christian Church; Nativity Lutheran Church; Peace Place; Winder Insurance Center; Winder Moose Lodge; Woodmen Life; Adventure Bags; United Maintenance; Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church; and First Christian Church, Winder.
“And (the individual participants and donors),” organizers added. “Thanks to all who donated items for the raffle and provided water for the participants.
“The Out of Darkness Walk does more than raise the resources to fight suicide: they honor those who have lost a battle to mental illness, and they bring suicide and mental health conditions out of the darkness. Thank you to all who have supported our 2021 endeavor. Stay tuned for educational programs to be offered in the future to continue to raise awareness and to provide support for those affected by suicide.”
