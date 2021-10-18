The Barrow County “Out of Darkness” Walk, aimed at raising funds for suicide-prevention efforts, will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, starting at First Christian Church, 275 North 5th Ave., Winder.
Registration intake Sunday will begin at 1 p.m., followed by introductions at 1:45 p.m. and the walk at 2 p.m. The event will also include numerous service agency informational booths and a raffle supported by local businesses, event organizers said.
According to data from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Georgia chapter, there were 1,585 suicides in Georgia in 2019, and Barrow County was among 30 counties in Georgia above the statewide suicide rate in the 10-year period from 2010-2019.
“Together we can save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” event organizers said in a news release. “During this pandemic, mental health is even more critical for our communities and we must use our voices, together.”
Funds raised from the Out of the Darkness walks allow A.F.S.P. to fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss, according to the release. Administrative and fundraising costs were kept to 15.7% last year, which foundation leaders said was far below the industry standard of 25%.
For more information on Sunday’s walk, go to www.afsp.org/barrowcounty. Information about the Georgia chapter of AFSP is available at afsp.org/Georgia.
“You’ll be proud you made a difference (by registering),” organizers said.
