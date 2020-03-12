The fourth annual Paddy’s Day PathFest is Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event highlights include the PathParade and PathQuest.
Participants will discover shamrocks, leprechauns and clues along the Braselton LifePath (sidewalk along Hwy. 211). Tee time for the festivities is at 10 a.m. with the 4th annual Path Parade. Afterwards teams will putt around the course testing their smarts and skills with some fun games and challenges during the PathQuest.
The parade line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. from Ace Hardware to Monterrey, looping back to Pinnacle Bank.
Registration for PathQuest will be held at Pinnacle Bank beginning at 10 a.m. And around 11 a.m., PathQuest will begin.
The PathQuest challenge ends at 3:30 p.m. and all teams must have their QuestCards turned in by 3:45 p.m.
The PathQuest winners will be announced at 4 p.m. in front of Jeffreys.
For more information, visit https://z-m-www.facebook.com/events/1020697898263246/
