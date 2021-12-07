When autumn makes its entrance, one can barely go inside rather than remain outside to admire the rich golden to dark burgundy leaves falling onto the ground. Midst this beauty we are blessed by God that we worship and continue onward while we invite others to surround us on Sundays and various times throughout the week.
But what happens when your church mandates movement from within? Such is the case at Nativity Lutheran Church where the minister was moved upward in the Lutheran Church while embracing five nearby states to offer leadership throughout.
Although thrilled to support their minister’s efforts and higher move in the Lutheran Church, Nativity Lutheran Church started a move to select a new minister. That new minister has been in her new position for almost a year now.
Meet the new Nativity Lutheran Church located on the outskirts of Bethlehem.
Pastor Julie Ehlers-King was born Sept. 5, 1975 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was reared in the Lutheran Church where her mother took the children to church every Sunday and Wednesday night and according to Pastor Ehlers-King, “… the church became my ‘home’ — a place of refuge and peace — through difficult realities of my childhood.”
At age 13, by the time she was in confirmation, her pastor noticed she asked a lot of questions, and somewhere along the way her pastor presented her with the idea of becoming a pastor.
“Even at age 13 the Holy Spirit has a way of planting seeds deep into our souls,” she confessed.
After graduating from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta in 1998 with a bachelor of science degree in psychology, she was convinced she wanted to go into a helping profession but was unsure the direction to go. Pastor Ehlers-King admits hiding from God’s call for one year in a secular master’s degree program before realizing she may as well go to seminary.
According to Pastor Ehlers-King, “Somewhere along the way, God turned me from a really shy kid into a people person and I came to terms to the reality that I could serve in the parish.”
“I graduated from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago with a Master’s of Divinity,” she added.
In 2003, she and her husband welcomed their first son and welcomed three additional sons while she was serving as the part-time associate pastor at Christ the Lord Church in Lawrenceville with a specialty in adult education. But God still wasn’t finished with her family, and in 2013 they adopted their sweet little daughter from China.
Throughout the years, she grew as an associate pastor and a mom. Still she felt like God had something else planned for her, but what? When Covid-19 hit, her life was disrupted like everyone else’s. She lost her job at the church. Still she had the nagging sense that God had something for her. But what?
In October 2020, the call came. A small Lutheran Church in Bethlehem needed a part-time pastor. When asked if she would consider serving as the minister, her response was, “Would I consider serving as the minister? I think you are supposed to hesitate — think it over, pray about it, but I said ‘yes’ right away.” “One year in, I haven’t looked back for one moment,” she added.
“Nativity Lutheran Church is a little church with a huge heart. They are the best people a person could ever hope to work with in ministry. We worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and we’ve re-started (and added) many exciting ministries. I am so thankful for this opportunity to grow our mission in the Bethlehem community and I’m super excited for all the Lord has planned for us.”
