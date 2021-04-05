Piedmont CASA will host a "Pinwheels for Prevention" ceremony 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the Barrow County Historic Courthouse on North Broad Street in downtown Winder.
The annual event is held to raise awareness for the prevention of child abuse.
"Join 'Piedmont Promotes Great Childhoods' as we place pinwheels at our Pinwheels for Prevention ceremonies in Barrow, Jackson, and Banks counties," event organizers said in a statement. "Help us raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention month. Every child deserves a #GreatChildhood."
