Come Alive Ministries (CAM) Pregnancy Care Center hosts monthly confidential share group for women only.
The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the center, 127 West Candler S., Winder.
"Coffee Break Share Group is a great way for women to get together to share the laughter and hard times of their lives," leaders state.
For more information, contact CAM Pregnancy Care Center at 770-867-3000 or center@campregnancycare.com.
