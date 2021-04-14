The Come Alive Ministries (CAM) Pregnancy Care Center will hold a barbecue fundraiser Saturday, May 1, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Whistleville Christian Church, 83 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder.
Plates will include chopped barbecue, coleslaw, chips and more and will be available for drive-through service for $10. Plates are first-come, first-served.
For more information, call CAM Pregnancy Care Center at 770-867-3000.
