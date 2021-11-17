Singer Todd Tilghman, the 2020 winner of talent competition television series "The Voice," will perform a Christmas acoustic concert 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at FreeLife Church, 476 Jefferson Hwy.
The concert is titled "Old Photos at Christmastime."
Limited space is available, organizers said. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served. Nursery care will be provided.
For more information, contact Lynn Adams at freelifeofficemgr@gmail.com, or go to freelife.church.
