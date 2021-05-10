The Piedmont Regional Library System’s Pop-up Rolling Library vehicle, PuRL, is turning 1 this year and system leaders want the public to be a part of the celebration.
The mobile library will be stopping at each of the system’s 10 branches in Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties to show off the vehicle, share information about the system’s in-house and online services, check out books, and to pass out party favors to the public.
“During this first year, our new outreach vehicle has been very well received and, because of that, we wanted to celebrate this special birthday milestone with everyone,” said Alicia King, community engagement and office administrator coordinator with PRLS, in a news release.
“Outreach and book mobiles have always been an important part of the library experience,” said Kelli McDaniel, PRLS assistant director. “Because of that, we want to be out into our communities creating connection with both users and no-users, spark authentic conversation about what the library was and is today, and to build deeper relationships with our community. Our pop-up rolling library, or PuRL, as we call her, is a big part of that vision and mission.”
PRLS has taken the traditional book mobile and given it a modern twist, according to leaders. The pop-up rolling library is a colorful Ford F-250 truck that has been outfitted with shelving, TVs, special lighting, an audio sound system, free Wi-Fi, and “everything else needed to bring the library outside its four walls.” It was built by Summit Bodyworks in Colorado.
The compact vehicle allows libraries to “pop up” anywhere and at any time — farmer’s markets, fairs, school and community organization events, parades, leaders said.
To see the birthday tour schedule or for information on booking vehicle for an event, go to prlib.org and click on your local library’s link, leaders said.
