Kennedy Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Jodi Sorrells took a literal approach to “Reading Across America” with her students this year.
With the help of her colleagues at the Winder school, Sorrells collected videos of people around the United States reading books to share with the students at her school.
Tuesday, March 2, was the official National Education Association “Read Across America” day. and March is National Reading Month, which Kennedy Elementary plans to celebrate all month long, according to a news release. With the school’s project, 15 books from 13 states have been read and shared with students so far.
Sorrells’ goal is to have someone from each state read a story so the Kennedy students can hear a new story (or two) every day in March.
Some examples have included:
•a “Mrs. Thomas” from upstate New York, reading the book “Forest Green” while standing on frozen Lake George at the foothills of the Adirondacks.
•From Indiana, Rod Robachaud brought “Snow Dance” by Leslie Evans to life with an animated and enthusiastic performance.
•It was 6 degrees in Spokane, Washington, when “Ms. Laura” read her book, “Mr. Bear Squash-You-All-Flat.”
•Sam and Eric read the book “Goodnight Lab” — an appropriate selection since they both work at SpaceX in Los Angeles, California.
Videos are still being submitted, but Kennedy Elementary hasn’t reached its goal yet.
“Join us in making reading fun for every reader,” school leaders said.
Story videos can be emailed to communications@barrow.k12.ga.us. Videos of guests reading an entire book are not available to the public to avoid copyright infringement issues.
