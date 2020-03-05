The Kyle Pease Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to “improving the lives of the disabled through sports,” is taking applications for Camp Wheel-A-Way.
The event, taking place April 3-5 at Fort Yargo State Park, offers people between the ages of 6 and 30 with Cerebral Palsy the opportunity for a “true sleep-away camp experience,” leaders say.
Launched in 2014, Camp Wheel-A-Way is held in partnership with Camp Twin Lakes and Special Compass. The program is open to 30 campers, both male and female.
“The Kyle Pease Foundation strives to provide an inclusive community for all. We look for opportunities that are not easily available to a person with a disability and seek ways everyone can be involved,” said Brent Pease, executive director of The Kyle Pease Foundation. “Sleepaway camps are a great example of this given the level of care some of our guests need. Camp Wheel-A-Way offers a true overnight experience outfitted with the right programming, equipment and staff to guarantee a safe and enjoyable time.”
Activities will include climbing, zip lining, kickball, adaptive volleyball, fishing, archery, biking, football, boccia, handball and a talent show.
“Attending Camp Wheel-A-Way is how I discovered The Kyle Pease Foundation and my love of running. It is something I look forward to every year and I'm so glad for the chance to go again,” said Kyleigh Kramlich, who is entering her fourth year at camp and has competed in multiple endurance events with the foundation. “The friendships that I've made are ones that go beyond Camp Wheel-A-Way and will last a lifetime. The people who volunteer to help at camp really care about me. They help me to have fun, but also stay safe while going the extra mile for my friends and me.”
There is no cost to attend Camp Wheel-A-Way; all expenses are paid for by donations made to The Kyle Pease Foundation. The deadline to apply is March 21.
For additional information, including registration, requirements and volunteer opportunities, go to www.kylepeasefoundation.org/camp.
