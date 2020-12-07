Winder Church of God of Prophecy, 100 East Wright St., will host revival services at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12.
Matthew Calvert, Zach Calvert and Kayleigh Calvert will be ministering and song and word. Clarke Kesler and Friends will also be singing.
"We are looking forward to a powerful service," organizers said. "Come and get your blessing."
For more information, call Pastor Debra Williams at 404-805-3849.
