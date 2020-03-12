The Town of Braselton and Barrow County will host a Rivers Alive clean-up event on Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Thompson Mill Forest Arboretum located at 1740 New Liberty Church Rd. at 9 a.m. There is limited parking, so car-pooling is encouraged.
After a safety briefing, participants will disperse to the Mulberry River, local streams and roadsides to pick up trash.
"We will meet back at the Arboretum to share lunch and our adventures in trash," organizers state.
An Easter egg scavenger hunt for our younger volunteers will be available.
"This is a great opportunity to participate in a local community service project and enjoy the outdoors while helping to beautify our environment." organizers state. It's amazing to see how much trash ends up in our waterways. Raising awareness of our impact on the local watershed is a big component of the Rivers Alive program."
For more information, contact Yvette Wise at YWise@braselton.net (put "Rivers Alive Event" in the subject line) or call 706-654-3915, ext. 1012.
