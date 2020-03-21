Braselton has cancelled its Rivers Alive event scheduled for April 11.
"Because we have been requested to limit events to 10 people or less and because the State Arboretum is closed to groups, we are cancelling the Rivers Alive event that was scheduled for April 11," town leaders state.
"We are hoping that you will get out and walk the RiverWalk or LifePath or just in your neighborhood during this time of sheltering in place and, while you do, pick up trash so we can keep our Braselton clean."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.