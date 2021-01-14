Come Alive Minisitries (CAM) Pregnancy Care Center of Winder will hold its annual “Sanctity of Human Life” concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
This year’s event will be held at GracePointe Community Church, 1453 Drowning Creek Rd., Dacula. It is free to attend, but a love offering will be taken for the benefit of CAM, according to organizers.
The concert will feature local church choirs, praise and worship teams, local music groups, and solo artists.
For more information, call 770-867-3000 or email center@campregnancycare.com.
