The Statham Public Library is now fully open for business in its newly-renovated and expanded space at 1928 Railroad St., leaders have announced.
Planned activities throughout the month of July include a weekly in-person "Pre-K Storytime with Miss Ann" on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Call the library at 770-725-4785 for more information, or go to the library’s Facebook page for detailed information on all upcoming events.
The library is also a passport acceptance facility where patrons can obtain their passports. Walk-ins are welcome.
Library hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.
