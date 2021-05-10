The Statham Public Library is now open for curbside services while renovation and expansion work the library wraps up.
Hours of operation for the library are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free 24/7 Wi-Fi is provided in the library parking lot. The library is also taking passport appointments. For more information, call 770-725-4785 or email branch manager Suzy Dukes at sdukes@prlib.org.
The library will be hosting PURL, the Piedmont Regional Library System's rolling "bookmobile" on Thursday, May 20, from 3-5 p.m. Patrons will be able to check out books or get a new library card. Goodie bags will be given out while supplies last.
