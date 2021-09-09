The Statham Sunflower Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the downtown area with a "Street Dance" following until 10 p.m.
A car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and there will be more than 140 vendor booths, food tents and food trucks, as well as pony rides, inflatables, face painting and more activities.
2021 Sunflower Festival T-shirts are available for purchase ($20 each) as well as raffle tickets for the handmade sunflower quilt ($1 each or six tickets for $5). Purchases can be made at city hall during business hours, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or at the festival information booth near the train depot building. The quilt raffle will take place 4 p.m. Saturday, and you do not need to be present to win.
"It'll be a great day is our Sunflower City," festival leaders said. "While we understand certain COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage you to remain comfortable and safe. Masks are not mandatory, but maintaining a safe distance is encouraged."
