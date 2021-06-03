Volunteers with the Barrow County Historical Society will host a "Train Day" event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Gainesville-Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum in downtown Winder.
Activities around the train, located adjacent to the historic depot, will include hunts for colorful rocks painted by Trustee Saralyn Pope (with prizes awarded to finders), sidewalk chalk painting, hopscotch, bubbles and more. The caboose museum will be open for tours.
Guardians are responsible for monitoring their children, organizers said.
The Barrow County Museum will open that morning in conjunction with the Barrow County Farmers Market, held each Saturday during market season in the parking lot of the historic courthouse at the corner of Broad and Athens streets.
The museum is the original Barrow County Jail, the first county government structure completed after the county was founded in 1914.
