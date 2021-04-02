The Barrow County Museum will be open Saturday, April 10, in conjunction with the Barrow County Farmers’ Market.
The market is held in the parking lot shared between the Barrow County Historic Courthouse and the historic jail, home to the Barrow County Museum.
Train Day will also be Saturday, April 10, at the Gainesville-Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum beginning at 10 a.m. Historical Society trustee and museum volunteer Jim Baughman, referred to as the region’s "Train Man," will have some of his railroad memorabilia collection on hand. He is a retired CSX conductor.
Activities for children will be available and the caboose museum will be open for touring.
Masks are required in the museum and social distancing (as much as feasible) is recommended.
"Please be respectful of others and children require adult supervision," organizers said.
