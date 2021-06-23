A goal that started last summer turned into a time-consuming, but rewarding experience for three brothers from Winder.
Sixteen-year-old David, 14-year-old Johnathan and 8-year-old Zachary Koss of Winder spent the last year mowing 50 lawns free of charge for residents in the community who are either elderly, disabled, veterans or single parents as part of the national “50 Yard Challenge.”
The initiative was started by Rodney Smith Jr., an Aruban immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for 15 years and founded Raising Men Lawn Care, a Madison, Alabama-based nonprofit aimed at helping people in need. Smith has traveled around the country helping mow lawns and has gotten kids in all 50 states and a handful of other countries to take on his challenge.
Participants receive a different colored Raising Men Lawn Care shirt for every 10 lawns they complete along the way. When they are finished, they receive a black shirt and a personal visit from Smith, who also rewards them with their own lawn equipment — a mower, weed eater and blower.
The equipment part was a surprise to the Koss brothers, who recently finished their 50th yard, going full-circle to mow the lawn of an elderly woman whose was the first yard they did in July 2020. Johnathan said that yard, which became the boys’ favorite and which they returned to every two weeks to maintain, was perhaps the most challenging as they spent four hours the first go-around.
“Bushes are the most challenging thing for me,” David added. “It’s something we didn’t technically have to do, but a lot of people need help with that part of their yard. It just seems to take a lot of time. We helped cut their bushes way back and then had to haul them away.”
On June 16, a few days after the boys finished up their 50th yard, the Koss family received a visit from Smith at their Winder home.
“They thought Mr. Smith was just going to visit them and give them their black shirts,” the boys’ mother, Denise, said. “We also told them that he might mow a strip of our yard as a ceremonial thing. So, when he pulled up with boxes of mowers, they immediately just thought that that was why.
But when Zachary noticed the multiple mowers, he asked, “Do we have to work, too?”
When the boys were told they were each getting their own equipment, they cracked a big smile, Denise said.
The family acknowledged that the last year has been a huge time commitment on weekends, but after completing 71 service hours, they still plan to take part in some of Smith’s other challenges — including mowing yards for teachers, health-care workers, first responders and police officers — after David finishes up his Eagle Scout project.
At the end of the “50 Yard Challenge,” the boys agreed that “helping so many people” and “feeling good at the end of each yard” made their hard work well worth the time. And “the popsicles my dad gave me at the end of each work day,” Zachary added.
But even though the Koss family will be focusing a little more on their own schedules, Denise said they recognize that the need for help in the community remains. And that’s why the family would like to see the torch passed onto other local youngsters to carry the work forward.
“I worry about the people that we will leave without help,” Denise said. “It would be amazing if we could find or encourage more boys and girls in Barrow County to take on this challenge.”
For more information on the “50 Yard Challenge,” go to www.weareraisingmen.com.
