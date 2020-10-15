Proceeds from virtual 5K walk/run set for next month will benefit The Tree House, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse through counseling, educating, supporting and nurturing children and families in Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties.
The Sole Warrior for #GreatChildhoods Virtual 5K Run/Walk will be held Nov. 7-15 and participants can complete the 5K anytime and anywhere, according to a news release.
Registration is $30 and be done online at www.thetreehouseinc.org. Registration ends Friday, Oct. 30. The registration packet includes a T-shirt and a commemorative completion medal. Packets can be picked at either of the following locations during the following dates and times:
•The Tree House, 173 Highland Dr., Winder — 4-6 p.m. Nov. 6.
•Banks County Chamber of Commerce office, 106 Commerce Commons, Commerce — noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.
Shipping is available for an additional cost of $12.
