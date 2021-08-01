Voices of North Georgia, a Gainesville-based, 50-voice community chorus presenting concerts from the Beatles to Beethoven, will be resuming in-person rehearsals this fall and has positions available for all vocal parts, leaders announced recently.
Check out the group's website at www.voicesofnorthgeorgia.com for details and more information. You can also contact membership chair Betsy Hopkins at 770-680-0993.
