Tickets are now available for Winder-Barrow Community Theatre’s production of family-friendly Christmas show “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” next month.
All performances will be at the Winder Cultural Arts Center, 105 East Athens St. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, and 3 p.m. Dec. 5. The show will be directed by Billie Nye-Muller.
Tickets are $5 for children ages 12 and under and $10 for ages 13 and up. In order to guarantee a seat, tickets must be purchased in advance WBCT leaders said.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org. Click on the "online" link on the red ticket found on the right-hand side. Then click on the drop-down arrow found to the right of the show name. A list of all available dates will show, and you can choose the date and time you wish to attend, leader said. After putting in the number of tickets you want, you will complete the order by entering your credit card information. There will be a service fee for each ticket which is charged by the ticket company, leader said. After completing your order, you will receive a confirmation.
“We will have your tickets at the theater on the date you attend,” leaders said.
Tickets can also be purchased by mail.
“You can send us a request for tickets along with a check or money order made out to WBCT,” leaders said. “Specify the date and time you want as well as the number of tickets. Mail your request to WBCT, P O Box 1720, Winder, GA 30680. These tickets will also be available at the theater on the date you attend.”
“We invite you to come and get in the Christmas mood by watching this wonderful cast of children, teen, and adults present this play,” leaders added. “We look forward to seeing you soon.”
