Winder-Barrow Community Theatre is bringing “live” theater back to Winder and the surrounding areas this weekend.
“The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant” will premier on Friday, Oct. 8, and run for three weekends until Oct. 24. Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will start at 3 p.m. All performances will be at the Colleen O. Williams Theatre/Winder Cultural Arts Center, 105 East Athens St.
Tickets are available online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket found on the home page. Click for online sales, choose the date you wish to attend, and complete your order. Your ticket will be at will call at the theater when you arrive for the show, leaders said.
The play is written by Leslie Kimbell, a Statham resident. She is the author of the “Four Old Broads” series, and the new play is the third in the series. WBCT has performed the world premier of each of the shows. Léland Karas will be directing with Kim Jones as assistant director.
There will be social distancing in the theater with limited seating and everybody wearing masks to enter the building.
"WBCT and the City of Winder have done everything they can to keep everybody safe and well while attending the show," leaders said.
For more information, go to the organization's website.
