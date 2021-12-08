The Winder-Barrow High School fine arts department will hold its "A Holiday Extravaganza" concert 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Christian Church, 275 North 5th Ave., Winder.
The concert will feature performances from the school's beginning chorus, advanced mixed chorus, mastery women's chorus and other select small ensembles.
Tracie Heim-Broman will be the conductor and pianist, while Miriam Roberson will be the collaborative pianist.
The event is free and open to the public.
