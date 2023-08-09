Seven years ago, a life-altering diagnosis of bladder cancer set in motion a remarkable journey of resilience and determination for one of Barrow County's longest-serving and respected political leaders, Linda Blechinger, the mayor of Auburn.

After undergoing surgeries to remove the tumor, she began a treatment that involved inserting tuberculosis bacteria into her bladder to which Blechinger was severely allergic. The far-reaching effects of her allergic reaction to the tuberculosis treatment quickly turned her world upside down as it wreaked havoc on her bladder and infiltrated into her bloodstream, leaving her covered in painful blisters and constantly in pain.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.