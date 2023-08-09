Seven years ago, a life-altering diagnosis of bladder cancer set in motion a remarkable journey of resilience and determination for one of Barrow County's longest-serving and respected political leaders, Linda Blechinger, the mayor of Auburn.
After undergoing surgeries to remove the tumor, she began a treatment that involved inserting tuberculosis bacteria into her bladder to which Blechinger was severely allergic. The far-reaching effects of her allergic reaction to the tuberculosis treatment quickly turned her world upside down as it wreaked havoc on her bladder and infiltrated into her bloodstream, leaving her covered in painful blisters and constantly in pain.
"It was terrible. There was never a time that I was not in pain," she said. Despite this, she treated the allergic reactions and continued the tuberculosis treatment to save her life.
"It took everything in me to get through that. It was excruciating," she recalls.
As the treatments progressed, her bladder became irreparably damaged, leaving her reliant on a catheter and bag for over six years. The constant presence of the catheter led to recurrent infections, creating a cycle of setbacks.
A glimmer of hope emerged about five years after Blechinger's diagnosis when she sought out a urologist at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Dr. Brent Sharpe.
When Dr. Sharpe saw the condition of Blechinger's bladder, he made a stark recommendation - her bladder needed to be removed.
"I had in my heart there was a surgery I could get done where they could build a bladder," she said. "I was pretty determined."
Clinging to a vision of a better future, where a new bladder would be crafted within her body, Dr. Sharp never gave up in the search for a solution. Due to his steadfastness, Dr. Sharpe was able to connect Blechinger to Dr. Kenneth Carney at Emory Hospital, an expert urologist who had performed the surgery before and saw promise in Blechinger's case.
"He was our hope," she said. "Without Dr. Sharpe and Dr. Carney, the surgery would not have happened."
The complex eight-hour surgery involved taking a portion of her colon to fashion a new bladder, a procedure rarely performed, especially on adults.
For both Dr. Sharpe and Dr. Carney to perform the surgery together, they needed permission from NGMC to allow Dr. Carney to perform the surgery at its Braselton campus.
Although it took some time and required a collaborative effort between doctors, specialists and nurses at NGMC, once everyone was on board, what was once a glimmer of hope finally became a reality.
Blechinger's surgery was scheduled for May 31 at NGMC Braselton. "I was so ready, I couldn’t have been more ready," she said.
For her, the day of the surgery was everything she had ever dreamed of.
For her two sons, who had remained by her side as her support system since she was first diagnosed, surgery day was another hurdle to overcome. "They were walking on egg shells as they understood the severity of what happened," Blechinger said.
Though the path was arduous, the payoff was immeasurable as the rarely performed eight-hour surgery "went perfectly," she said. "It couldn’t have gone better."
Despite never having dealt with a procedure of its kind, Blechinger said the staff at NGMC was very innovative in coming up with solutions. From nursing staff to wound care, she said everyone was open-minded and wanted to help and understand the process throughout her entire stay at NGMC, which consisted of a 20-day stay after surgery.
"Everyone was so kind to me. They were just lovely and so supportive," said Blechinger.
Seven weeks out of surgery and with roughly six weeks left of recovery, Blechinger said the surgery has transformed her life in ways she never thought possible.
"Any pain that I have now is temporary. I can lead a normal life."
As she reflects on her journey, Blechinger said she's filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and hope for the future as the pain that once consumed her life has been replaced with newfound freedom.
The story of Blechinger and the doctors who never stopped fighting for her underscores the importance of persistence, innovation and a team of dedicated medical professionals, and are a testament to the power of resilience, the impact of unwavering determination and the profound difference that medical expertise and compassionate care can make.
" My heartfelt passion is to be so thankful to them for willing to step out and do something not part of their normal routine," said Blechinger, "How do I ever thank them?"
"Everyone of them changed my life and for that I will be forever thankful.”
