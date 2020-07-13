White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 123 East New St., Winder, will host a free community “Shred Day” event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18.
The community is asked to bring up to four bags of paper documents and watch organizers shred them on site. People are asked to remain in their vehicle as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
The event is open to Barrow County citizens only and no businesses are allowed.
Registration is recommended.
For more information on the event and how to register, you can go to the church’s website or Facebook page, or contact church business administrator Kenny Lumpkin at 770-867-6531.
“This is our way of keeping Barrow safe and beautiful,” event organizers said.
