If you are an adult PINES library card holder lacking internet in your home, you can now check out Wi-Fi hotspots at the Winder Public Library.
Sponsored by Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, the library’s two new hotspots can be checked out for one week, according to a news release.The hotspots provide high-speed internet access and can be connected to mobile-enabled devices, such as a laptops, smartphones or tablets. The hotspots are portable so you can connect devices at home or on the go, according to the release.
“The educational need for information and communication technology is dire," library manager Julia Simpson said. "In a time when technology seems to be at the fingertips of all individuals, public libraries still provide an unmatched service to all those who simply cannot afford the luxury of having Internet in their homes. In a world filled with endless technology, public libraries once again prove that they can continue being relevant in a world deeply embedded in a technological revolution.”
Wi-Fi hotspots are available at the information desk at the library on a first-come, first-serve basis and cannot be reserved.
The library is located at 189 Bellview St. and can be reached at 770-867-2762 or www.winder/prlib.org and on Facebook.
