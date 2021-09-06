Winder-Barrow Community Theatre in October will present the world premiere of “The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant,” the third play in the “Four Old Broads” comedy series by Leslie Kimbell, at the Colleen O. Williams Theater, 105 East Athens St., Winder.
Due to seating limitations resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be presented over three consecutive weekends — Oct. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Friday and Saturday night performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees will start at 3 p.m. The show is not a part of the WBCT’s regular season, so tickets are $10 to purchase for everyone, leaders said.
WBCT will implement several COVID-19 measures:
•Masks will be required to enter the facility.
•Seating will be limited to 100 people for each show.
•Each row of seating will be capped at half capacity.
•There will be no concessions served.
•Ticket sales will only be online at the WBCT website or by mail (WBCT, P.O. Box 1720, Winder, GA 30680). There will be no paper tickets so you will be checked off a list of ticket purchasers as you arrive, leaders said.
•When guests arrive, they will be routed to a large room on the lobby level where they can spread out and wait to be escorted upstairs to the theater, leaders said. People arriving in groups will be allowed to sit together as a group.
“To expand on the ticket purchasing information, as of today we haven’t received permission for the City of Winder Customer Care Center folks to sell tickets for us,” leaders said in a news release. “If this changes, the website will have information about it. If you prefer to send your check or money order by mail, be sure to do that early enough so that we have time to receive the order so you will have a place to sit. We don’t plan on selling any tickets in person at the theater so you must purchase your tickets in advance either online or by mail. Of course, if things change as we get closer to the show dates, you will be notified.”
Those planning to purchase tickets by mail are asked to email ask@winderbarrowtheatre.org with their name, the date desired and the number of tickets, along with a note that the check is being mailed.
For online tickets, go to www.winderbarrowtheatre.org.
“On the home page there is a red ticket on the right, and you will click on the ‘online’ link,” leaders said. “It will take you to the show date ticket list. You must choose the date you want to attend and then complete the necessary information. When you have completed the purchase, you will receive a confirmation. If you don’t receive a confirmation, then you have not purchased tickets. There will be a service fee for the use of the credit card, and it is $2 per ticket.”
Attendees will also have to agree to a COVID-19 waiver to attend the shows.
Season ticket holders who missed shows in 2020 due to the pandemic will receive the 2022 season in place of it, leaders said. The 2022 season will include “Addams Family the Musical,” “The Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens,” “Almost, Maine,” and “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.”
Season ticket brochures will be available at the October show and be found on the website, leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.