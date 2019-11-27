Winder-Barrow Community Theatre will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson at the Winder Cultural Arts Center, 113 East Athens St.
The show will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale online at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org by clicking on the red ticket found on the home page.
You can also purchase tickets by phone at 770-867-3106 (phone prompt one) or in person at the City of Winder Customer Care Center on the corner of Jackson and Athens streets.
Tickets are $5 for children ages 12 and younger and $10 for ages 13 and older. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance to guarantee a seat, leaders said. If the show is not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the show.
Part of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Barrow County Holiday Connection Christmas Store. The money will be used to purchase gifts to make sure that children in need have a “wonderful Christmas,” leaders said.
For more information about Winder-Barrow Community Theatre and other upcoming shows, go to the website.
