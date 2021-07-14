Following its recent “Best of Winder” selection, Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, has launched a 24/7 internet radio station called “Covenant Life Radio.”
Programmed by Paraclete Broadcasting of Flowery Branch, the station provides a mix of “modern Southern Gospel and familiar contemporary Christian music,” according to Pastor Bobby Smith.
“The biggest difference you’ll notice is the positive encouragement you’ll hear along with great music,” Smith said in a news release. “Advertisers are welcome, but this is really designed to be a blessing to the community — and the world.”
Alan Kunkel of Paraclete Broadcasting said listeners of the station will hear everything from the Gaither Vocal Band and Greater Vision, to Laura Story and Casting Crowns.
“As far as we know, this is the closest thing to local radio that presents this variety of music in the rotation,” Kunkel said. “We tailor the format to the desires of the particular church.”
Covenant Life Radio is free to listen to through the church’s website, www.thecovenantlife.com, various free apps or at Live365.com.
