Winder Church of God of Prophecy, located at the corner of King and Wright streets, will host a barbecue plate/yard sale Saturday, July 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Several Christian music artists will be performing, including Perry House, Clarke and Sandie Kesler, Jerry Mitchell, Wayne Heath, and Rev. Michael Reardon.
The yard and barbecue sale is being held to fund a new air-conditioner for the church. The public is invited.
The church will also holds its monthly singing at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19. The Spiritual Voices, Clarke and Sandie Kesler, and Perry House will be performing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.