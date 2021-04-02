The Winder Church of God of Prophecy, 100 East Wright St., will be giving away free barbecue plates on Sunday, April 24, starting at noon.
The church will also have a gospel singing with Clarke Kesler and Friends, Going Higher and By God's Grace.
Contact Pastor Debra Williams at 404-960-9515 for more information.
