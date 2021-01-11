Winder Church of God of Prophecy will hold a weekend revival Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, beginning at 7 p.m. each night.
Matthew Calvert, Zach and Kayleigh, and Clarke Kesler and Friends will be ministering in word and song.
The church is located at 100 East Wright St. Contact Debra Williams at 404-960-9515 for questions.
"Come and be blessed and revived," Williams said. "You are. welcome."
