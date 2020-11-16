Winder Church of God of Prophecy, 100 East Wright St., will hold a barbecue chicken plate fundraiser, along with a yard sale and gospel concert Saturday, Nov. 21, beginning at 9 a.m.
Proceeds will go toward purchasing a new air-conditioning unit for the church.
There will be singing performances fro Clarke Kesler and Friends, Perry House, Going Higher, Michael Reardon and Lewis McClure.
Food plates are $7 apiece and will include a quarter chicken leg, beans, chips, slaw, pickles and a bottled water.
Call 404-805-3849 to pre-order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.