The Winder Public Library is participating in two year-end reading promotions.
The first is an inaugural reading program with Monster Jam and Supercross. Each child participating is required to read five books. Upon completion, they will receive a Reward Club Card that the library will stamp with a special tire logo.
Ticket redemption is at the event’s box office in advance. All events are at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta at One AMB Drive. Monster Jam is Feb. 22-23, and Supercross is Feb. 29.
Children will receive one free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Also, the Georgia Swarm professional lacrosse team and the Georgia Public Library Service have teamed up to offer a free ticket to a Swarm home game simply by checking out and reading only one book, according to a news release.
The Georgia Swarm Professional Indoor Lacrosse organization has made the playoffs the last four years and won a world championship in 2017. Swarm home games are played at the Infinite Energy Arena located in Duluth at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy.
You must purchase at least one discounted ticket in order to receive your complimentary ticket. Additional tickets will be located next to complimentary seat in accessible seating areas.
Get the promo redemption code from the Winder Public Library and go to georgiaswarm.com/reading to select one of the available games and choose your specific seats.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St. and can be reached at 770-867-2762. You can view event listings and a calendar at www.winder/prlib.org and on Facebook.
