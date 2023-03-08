Seaman Jordan Mills

Seaman Jordan Mills joined the Navy after graduating from Apalachee High School in 2020. He is currently serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Carl Vinson.

 Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Murtha, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO - Seaman Jordan Mills, a native of Winder, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Carl Vinson.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft, including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.