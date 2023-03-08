SAN DIEGO - Seaman Jordan Mills, a native of Winder, is one of more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard the self-contained mobile airport, USS Carl Vinson.
Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft, including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.
Mills graduated from Apalachee High School in 2020 and joined the Navy two years ago.
“The Navy offered me an alternative, worldly education compared to normal college, as well as the opportunity to travel and see the world,” said Mills. “Being in the military will hopefully bolster my resume for any future careers down the road.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Winder.
“Having a good worth ethic and having respect for others were two traits that were taught to me as a child,” said Mills. “I’ve used those manners and skills with me in my Navy career to help me navigate my way so far.”
Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America's Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global cruise because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s ocean. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier's speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing.
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola. One year later six of them, known as "The First Six," earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally, and today women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. According to Navy officials, our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
As a member of the Navy, Mills is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is a tool used to patrol and secure the world's waterways,” said Mills. “We protect liberty and democracy around the world.”
Mills has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I am proud to say that in my two years serving the Navy, earning more than seven different qualifications so fast has made me stand out as a junior sailor,” said Mills.
As Mills and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is a calling,” said Mills. “U.S. Navy sailors are disciplined, hard working and determined people who can be trusted to defend this great country.”
Mills is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“My parents, grandfather and cousins have given me inspiration and motivated me to be the best person and sailor I can be,” added Mills. “Having a family back home supporting me every step of the way has made this experience more important and special.”
