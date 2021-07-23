The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced recently early learning enrollment is open at 11 Y Early Learning Program locations for the 2021-2022 school year. That includes the Barrow County site, located at 55 Maynard St., Winder.
The Y’s state-licensed early learning programs help improve school readiness and prepare preschool children.
Through partnerships with the Early Head Start and Head Start programs, the Y serves more than 2,000 children. Early Learning Programs use researched-based curriculum, which supports learning through play, creative expression and guided activities. Additionally, the Y implements four programs: Read Right From the Start, STEAM Learning, Start for Life and Early Learning Readiness.
“Through our Y early learning programs, we provide children with the necessary resources to learn and develop in a fun, safe and supportive environment,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We hope to encourage and inspire our youngest generation to succeed in elementary school and ultimately, throughout their entire lives.”
For more information, or to register, call 404-420-5800. To learn more about YMCA Early Learning programs, visit ymcaatlanta.org/early-learning.
