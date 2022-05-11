Due to pending changes in federal funding, the Barrow County School System (BCSS) advises families it will likely be resuming its pre-COVID meal program for the 2022-2023 school year.
Over the last two years, BCSS has provided students with free meals using USDA waivers associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has enabled the district to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, free meal bags to anyone 18 or younger when schools were closed and for students enrolled in virtual learning.
Unless the USDA's authority for the waivers is extended by Congress before they are set to expire on June 30, BCSS will resume its meal program prior to Covid-19.
Families will be encouraged to complete the free or reduced meals form, which will be available online in July, to determine eligibility for the 2022-2023 school year.
Although there is a chance the USDA waivers could be extended, BCSS advises families to prepare to pay for school lunches in advance or at the time of purchase. Elementary and middle school students will only be allowed to charge for up to five meals. After that, an alternative meal will be provided.
High school students and adults are not allowed to charge for any meals. If a student is unable to pay in advance or at the time of purchase, an alternative meal will be offered.
