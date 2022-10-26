When senior Tyreeck Hall says feed the beast, he means it. It’s not just a catchphrase for him.
His hard work has paid dividends – as the Bulldoggs now have won two consecutive wins – and he has over 1,000 yards on the ground by himself.
“I feel great. I've been waiting on this all season,” Hall said after Winder-Barrow’s 51-0 blowout win over Heritage. “I've been putting in the work, grinding. I’ve been having some sleepless nights, but I was like, ‘I gotta get it,’ and I hit it.”
From the start of the season, Hall has dominated in the backfield for Winder-Barrow. He had to, because his partner in crime, fellow senior running back Aidan Thompson, went down with an injury after the Bulldoggs first snap of the year.
Hall responded immediately with 637 rushing yards through three games, good for the top spot in 5A. That mark also tied him for the second-highest rusher in the entire state.
There was a step backwards after that. Thompson returned from his injury, so Hall was sharing his snaps with him from that point forward. Also, Winder-Barrow started its region slate in the fourth game, so the competition was much stiffer.
“(Opposing teams) started putting like nine in the box,” Hall said. “So, I just started catching the ball out of the backfield a little more, catching little pick-sixes and doing whatever I can help my team win.”
Through the next four games, Hall was only able to amass 219 total yards on the ground, but he kept his focus to bounce back in the Bulldoggs’ 51-0 win over the region-rival Patriots with his game-high 152 rushing yards.
Hall now has his eyes set on two things: more rushing yards and an appearance in the playoffs.
“I’m gonna try to get 1,300 – I’m going up,” Hall said. “It ain’t over.”
The win over Heritage sets Winder-Barrow up for an opportunity to secure its spot in the postseason with a win over Eastside Friday.
“(This win) just brings us that energy, that excitement to keep going,” Hall said. “We got Eastside, they're a great team. I think we can beat them. We ready. We grinded, baby. Let's go. Go Doggs.”
