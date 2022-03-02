The Barrow County School System is in the beginning stages of building a fine arts facility at the Innovation Campus. The facility will be available for use by all schools within the district and the community while also serving as a direct support for the arts programs offered by Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA). The school board approved Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews and Moore, Inc. for architecture services for the new fine arts facility. Prior projects the design group include BASA, recent summer renovation projects and the original design for Bethlehem Elementary and County Line Elementary. For design services, Barrow County Schools set a flat fee of five percent of cost of construction.
Following the approval of the new fine arts facility at BASA, superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael confirmed to the board "there is definitely a plan for athletics at BASA," which he mentioned due to getting a several emails from parents of concerned over the matter after learning about the fine arts facility being planned. McMichael reiterated that the theater will serve all high schools, and as far as athletics are concerned, "those things take time," said McMichael.
"We'd love to build the entire school at once, but we've had to build it in stages," he said.
According to board member Lynn Stevens,"BASA stands for arts and sciences, not athletics."
"I think we made it perfectly clear from the beginning that this is going to be new and different and everything that was offered at other schools wouldn't be necessary," said Stevens.
"That's actually completely untrue," board member Stephanie Bramlett told Stevens. "The principal went to every school and told all the children that sports would be available there for them," said Bramlett.
"I don’t think the attitude of 'this is a school of choice and if you don’t want your kid to go there you can pull them out' is a very good attitude."
"We do not want a mass exodus. We want to give the children what we have told them we're going to give them," said Bramlett.
"We are trying to get the school developed with limited resources and this is a school of choice, we can't do everything at one time," said Stevens. "It's all a matter of funding."
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, during its meeting March 1, the school board approved the following agenda items:
PURCHASE OF iPADS FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES
Specialized student populations will be provided iPads to be used for small group instruction, individualized learning and for students with disabilities who may require extra support or remediation. Devices will also be used in any after-school program where students with disabilities are served and for students requiring assistive technology and/or communication support. Students are able to access web-based software or applications to engage in work aligned to IEP goals. The iPads will be purchased from Apple at $294 per unit, to total 29,400. The additional purchase of 100 Otter-box protective cases from
Southern Computer Warehouse at $55.13 per unit to total $5,513 for a grand total of $34,913 to be paid out of IDEA American Recovery (ARP) federal funds. The FY2022 IDEA ARP budget includes funds to cover this contract.
CFIT IMPROVEMENTS
After several years of work with and through the local community, the Barrow County School System, the Sustainable Design Collaborative Atlanta (SDCA) and the University of Georgia College of Environmental Design to develop conceptual site improvement plans, the Barrow Community Foundation has committed to provide funds for site improvements at the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) with the goal to create a local and regional draw for site activity through the improvement of grounds at CFIT.
An agreement was executed by the Barrow Community Foundation and Barrow County Schools in 2019 allowing BCF to raise funds to improve CFIT buildings and grounds with the school system managing the improvement project. Initial improvements include, but are not limited to, earthwork to improve stormwater management and prepare for future site features and the development of parking, drives, playground, walking trail, fountain and other features.
The first step in this process is to hire a design professional, which BCF selected Breedlove Land Planning to perform design and construction administration for the site package at a 3.5 percent fee on the cost of construction. Any add services would be subject to hourly prices established in the 2017 Request for Proposal submitted by BLP to the Barrow County School System.
This would be a similar arrangement as the one between BCSS and the Board of Commissioners to develop the Innovation Amphitheater and the synthetic turf fields. Agreements were established for these projects whereby the county provided funds for the projects and the school system managed all project components including design and construction. This project is of zero cost to BCSS.
CHIMNEYS ATHLETIC COMPLEX NAMING
The Chimney's athletic complex was approved to be named after longtime supporter and donor, Kevin Black for all he has contributed to the development of youth baseball and this field in particular following the recommendation of the Winder Barrow High School Governance Team.
According to McMichael, Black has been instrumental in developing facilities at the Chimneys Athletic Complex for the past twenty years and has given a tremendous amount of time, funds and materials to improve this complex and make it one of the best venues for youth baseball in the area.
FINANCIAL AND INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATES:
• the purchase of PaperCut print management software to low bid respondent SOS of Athens in the amount of $31,932. The district will also purchase card readers for each copier so staff can use their existing badges to log in to the copiers instead of entering their network username and password each time. The cost of purchasing and installing these cards and the Papercut per-copier software is $23,887, for a total of $55,819, which will be funded by IT SPLOST budgets.
• a contract for Microsoft EES licensing was awarded to low bid respondent Crayon Software Experts of Dallas, Texas, in the amount of $181,426.67 per year, which is renewable yearly for a maximum term of five years and funded from district SPLOST technology funds.
• the purchase of 15 Dell servers was approved from Dell of Round Rock, Texas in the amount of $77,225, which will be funded with from ITS funds.
• the development of the next version of the district's dashboard and purchsed CustomTech Software in the amount of $75,140 for year one development, licensing and hosting costs, and $68,240 in recurring year two and beyond hosting, licensing and support costs.
