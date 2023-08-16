The annual golf tournament to support the Barrow Fire Foundation will be held on Monday, Sept. 11. This year’s tournament will be hosted at Pine Hills Golf Club again with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
“This tournament is a lot of fun every year and a chance to help support the work of the Barrow Fire Foundation,” said President Alan Shuman. “With it being on September 11, it has an extra special meaning to us, as we mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the incredible way Americans came together to help each other.”
The organizers are currently accepting sponsors for the tournament and registrations to play. There are different sponsorship levels, and a team of four will cost $400. Individual players can register for $100. The funds raised help to support the foundations work, which include things like Critical Incident Stress Management classes for department personnel. The foundation also covers the annual Tim Watson Memorial Scholarship, which is available to children of department personnel who are attending college or tech schools. The foundation also hosts the annual Department Banquet, which recognizes so many in the department that go above and beyond throughout the year.
“We hope this year is the most successful tournament yet,” said Shuman. “Come join us and have some fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.