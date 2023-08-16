The annual golf tournament to support the Barrow Fire Foundation will be held on Monday, Sept. 11. This year’s tournament will be hosted at Pine Hills Golf Club again with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

“This tournament is a lot of fun every year and a chance to help support the work of the Barrow Fire Foundation,” said President Alan Shuman. “With it being on September 11, it has an extra special meaning to us, as we mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the incredible way Americans came together to help each other.”

