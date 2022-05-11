On August 15, 2021, Barrow County Emergency Services suffered a line of duty death when firefighter Tim Watson passed away from complications of Covid-19, which he contracted while on duty.
Personnel with the department felt this loss very deeply and wanted to do something to honor his sacrifice.
“At our annual awards dinner we announced the formation of the Tim Watson Memorial Scholarship,” said Chief Alan Shuman.
“This is a great way to keep Tim’s memory alive and do something for the men and women that worked with him.”
The scholarship is operated through the Barrow Fire Foundation, a nonprofit that helps support programs, education and other items that are not handled by the department’s budget.
This includes things such as specialized Critical Incident Stress Management classes, recognition awards of the department personnel and other areas.
Now, it will also be used to fund this scholarship. Fundraising is done by members of the department throughout the year, including a recent car show.
The Tim Watson Memorial Scholarship is available to children of the department personnel who are attending an institute of higher learning.
This year, for the first time, the scholarship was able to be awarded to five students who are starting college soon or already in college. Each student was given a $500 scholarship.
This year’s recipients are: Chesney Loggins the daughter of Cathy Loggins; Vincent Ricci, the son of Stephen Ricci; Logan Thayer, the son of Jeremy Thayer; Mason Wallace, the Stepson of Mandy Wallace; and McKenzie Williams, the daughter of Heath Williams.
In a small ceremony held at the fire department’s headquarters, the scholars were able to meet with Kim Watson, the widow of Tim Watson.
“This year there are a lot of tears as this is the first time this scholarship has been awarded,” said Chief Shuman. “Tim’s passing hit us hard and to be able to honor his memory, and have Kim present with us helps us keep his memory alive. We look forward to be able to do this again next year.”
